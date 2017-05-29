INF Marco Hernandez (left shoulder subluxation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday after undergoing season-ending surgery Friday. The 24-year-old had a left shoulder open stabilization (Latarjet) procedure performed by Dr. Tom Holovacs at Massachusetts General Hospital.

LHP Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday after pitching a complete game shutout Saturday against the Mariners. Johnson permitted five hits and struck out eight while improving to 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA.

SS Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning single Sunday against the Mariners. He finished 1-for-4. Bogaerts is hitting .393 with a home run and six RBIs during the streak and has also hit safely in 36 of his last 41 games with an at-bat.

RHP Brandon Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Sunday's game against the Mariners to make room for LHP David Price, who will make his season debut Monday. Workman pitched three scoreless innings in one outing with the Red Sox this year May 4, his first appearance with the team since 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and a lengthy recovery.

RHP Blaine Boyer was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket before Sunday's game against the Mariners, recording the final two outs of the top of the ninth inning in a scoreless outing. The 35-year-old was 0-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 10 relief appearances with Pawtucket this season. "I'm not sure why, but I can easily say this is the best I've been pitching throughout my career," Boyer told WEEI.com Sunday.

RHP Rick Porcello was a hard-luck loser Sunday against the Mariners, giving up only two runs in 6 1/3 innings. However, Porcello (3-6, 4.21 ERA) did cough up a season-high-tying 11 hits and walked one while striking out six. "For the most part, I kept them off the board, but (I) definitely would like to be a little bit more consistent early in the count and not give up as many hits as I did, allow that many baserunners," he said. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has allowed nine or more hits in four straight starts and a major-league-high five total in 2017.

LHP David Price makes his season debut Monday against the White Sox after missing the Red Sox's first 49 games with a left elbow strain. Price was shaky in his final rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings Wednesday. Price (17-9, 3.99 ERA in 2016) is 5-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 13 career starts against the White Sox. Melky Cabrera is 9-for-29 with one home run and three RBIs and Avisail Garcia is 4-for-13 with a homer and five RBIs versus Price.

3B Pablo Sandoval (right knee sprain) will remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket and has no timetable to return. "He's going to stay with Pawtucket for the time being and continue to get at-bats, continue to get innings under his belt," manager John Farrell said. Sandoval, who has missed the Red Sox's last 29 games and has not played since April 23, is 3-for-21 in six rehab games with Pawtucket.