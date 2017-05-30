LHP Chris Sale (5-2, 2.34 ERA) will face his former team for the first time when he takes the mound against the White Sox on Tuesday night. Sale has nine quality starts in his first 10 outings with Boston, and he leads the majors with 101 strikeouts in 73 innings. The lanky southpaw said he is excited to face the White Sox lineup for the first time. "It's fun," Sale said. "I'm playing against my friends."

RHP Brandon Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for LHP David Price, who came off the 10-day disabled list Monday. Workman, 28, has not allowed a run in three innings out of the bullpen this season. He is 7-13 with a 4.99 ERA in 40 appearances (18 starts) in his big-league career.

OF Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI on Monday against the White Sox. His leadoff double snapped an 0-for-11 drought at the plate. His home run marked his eighth blast of the season and his first in the past 12 games.

2B Dustin Pedroia will return to Boston for an MRI after spraining his left wrist Monday against the Chicago White Sox. Red Sox manager John Farrell acknowledged that the injury could be worrisome. "Any time you're dealing with a position player's wrist, a hitter's wrist, that's always cause for concern," Farrell said. "We've got to get a full battery of tests tomorrow." Pedroia was injured after he collided with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu while trying to beat out an infield hit. He was replaced by 2B Josh Rutledge. Pedroia, 33, is hitting .292 with two home runs and 21 RBIs in 45 games this season.

LHP David Price drew a no-decision in his season debut Monday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. Price, who spent nearly two months on the disabled list with elbow soreness, allowed three runs in five innings. He gave up two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen but escaped several jams. "It's definitely a step in the right direction," Price said. "I felt good. I just need to command the baseball a little bit better with my fastball, and I think things will take off for me."