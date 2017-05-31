INF Deven Marrero hit two homers on Tuesday night and drove in five runs. The 26-year-old launched two- and three-run shots off curveballs from struggling White Sox starter Jose Quintana for his first career multi-homer game. Marrero entered the game hitting .175 with a home run and six RBIs this season, and over 59 career games was batting .189 with two homers and nine RBIs. The Miami native couldn't recall the last time he homered twice in game and said, "It was pretty awesome to go out there and compete and have some big hits out there."

INF Josh Rutledge started at second base on Tuesday with 2B Dustin Pedroia out. 3B Pablo Sandoval might be slotted there, too. "We've got have the ability to mix and match a little bit left-handed and right-handed in that case," manager John Farrell said. "We're certainly covered."

2B Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier on Tuesday with a left wrist sprain sustained during a collision with White Sox 1B Jose Abreu in Monday's series opener. An MRI revealed no structural damage to Pedroia's left wrist. He is still dealing with soreness and swelling, and his hand and forearm were bandaged in a splint as he talked to media before Tuesday's game. "It could have been a lot worse," Pedroia said. "I'm definitely relieved that it's not broke or anything like that."

3B Pablo Sandoval was activated to to take 2B Dustin Pedroia's place on the 25-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's game. Before missing 31 games with a right knee sprain, Sandoval was .213 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 17 games. Before the game, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said he hoped the 30-year-old Sandoval, a two-time All Star with San Francisco, would improve after a rehab stint at Triple-A Pawtucket. "You're looking for more than what he showed from an offensive perspective," Dombrowski said.