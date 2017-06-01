RHP Craig Kimbrel struck out the side to pick up his 15th save in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. Said Boston manager John Farrell: "Nothing is ever given or automatic, but he's pretty darn close right now."

LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-3) picked up his second win in a row and the 30th victory of his career during Boston's 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. In his past three starts, Pomeranz has walked three batters and struck out 25. He lowered his season ERA to 4.24. "When you're making pitches and you're pitching to the corners in the zone, that's what it's all about," Pomeranz said.

RHP Carson Smith is scheduled to face live hitters next week for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2016. The 27-year-old is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA in 82 career relief appearances. He has 26 walks and 104 strikeouts in 81 innings.

C Christian Vazquez increased his hitting streak to six games Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. He finished 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. During the six-game hitting streak, he is hitting .416 and raised his season batting average to .341.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.77 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday night when the Red Sox open a four-game series on the road against the Baltimore Orioles. In eight career starts against Baltimore, Rodriguez is 3-3 with a 3.46 ERA. He pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Orioles earlier this year.

3B/DH Pablo Sandoval went 3-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI on Wednesday night in his first start since returning from the disabled list. Sandoval had not played since he sprained his knee April 23. All three of his hits went to the opposite field, which pleased manager John Farrell. "He gives us a boost," Farrell said.