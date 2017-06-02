CF Andrew Benintendi was held out of the starting lineup for the series opener in Baltimore against left-hander Wade Miley. However, manager John Farrell expected the rookie to start the next three games. "I think he's been good and we've asked a lot of him too," Farrell said. "We slid him down to the four-hole and he handled it well." Benintendi entered in the eighth as a pinch hitter and flied out. He is batting .265 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 50 games.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (left elbow inflammation) had his option to Triple-A Pawtucket reversed and was placed on the major league DL. Ross was sent to Pawtucket on May 18 and he experienced discomfort in the elbow despite not appearing in a game. "You sort back through the treatments, the medical log, he hadn't pitched a game down there yet," manager John Farrell said. "He complained of the ailment. You have to say it happened here, which we have no record of any needs from a physical standpoint."

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, a former Orioles prospect, took his first loss since April 8. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, including four homers, with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He entered the game having won a career-high four consecutive decisions. "I just missed my pitches," Rodriguez said. "With those guys, when you miss, that will happen. They make contact and hit homers."

2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist sprain) has done some cardio and continues to improve. "Some of that swelling is reducing quite a bit and the range of motion is starting to get there," manager John Farrell said. Pedroia was injured when he fell over Chicago 1B Jose Abreu on May 29. Pedroia is batting .292 with a pair of homers and 21 RBIs in 45 games.

INF Pablo Sandoval was held out of the lineup for the series opener against Baltimore on Thursday night. However, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Sandoval will be back in the lineup and playing third base on Friday. Sandoval was activated from the disabled list May 30 after being sidelined by a sprained right knee. He went 0 for 2 as a pinch hitter and is batting .239 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over 19 games.