RHP Craig Kimbrel was named the American League Reliever of the Month for Monday on Friday. Kimbrel, the Boston closer, finished 7-for-7 in save chances and threw 12 2/3 scoreless innings with 25 strikeouts and one walk.

C Sandy Leon gave the Red Sox plenty of offense last year but struggled in the first part of this season until recently. Leon broke an 0-for-11 skid with a single off Orioles LHP Alec Asher during the 3-2 loss on Friday. Leon now has a .300 average in his last eight road games, and he is batting .233 overall.

RHP Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Friday's game against the Orioles. He takes the roster spot of LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, placed on the disabled list on Friday.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after starting the series opener Thursday against the Orioles. The pitcher apparently hurt his knee when he slipped and fell while warming up pre-game. "He tweaked his knee once again," Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. "It's the same injury he's had in the past basically with his knee and kneecap. He'll get a second opinion on Monday with Dr. (James) Andrews."

RHP Rick Porcello is still looking to find his way. He won the Cy Young Award last season but slipped to 3-7 after losing Friday night's game against the Orioles. Porcello allowed two solo homers in the first inning and a total of three runs on eight hits in six innings but said afterwards that he feels closer to being at the right spot. "I'm not far off," Porcello said. "I definitely feel good about some of the stuff I'm doing. Kind of every start, it's like I'm grinding through it."

3B Pablo Sandoval is being counted on for some offensive punch with 2B Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list. Sandoval, in his second game since coming off the disabled list, homered on Friday batting in the No. 8 spot. That is his first home run since returning from the DL.