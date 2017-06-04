RHP Matt Barnes was not with the team Saturday but will return Sunday. Manager John Farrell said Barnes is not with the team due to a personal situation.

RHP Craig Kimbrel had not allowed a hit to a right-handed batter all season before the ninth inning on Saturday. That streak ended while he made the save in a 5-2 victory over Baltimore. Right-handed hitters were 0-for-47 against Kimbrel this season until RF Mark Trumbo singled in the ninth, and the closer now has fanned 48 in 25 1/3 innings. "It's a matter of time," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He's not going to strike everybody out."

2B Josh Rutledge became a late scratch from the starting lineup due to dehydration. 2B Deven Marrero filled in for him, batting ninth.

DH Hanley Ramirez came into Saturday's game just 1-for-13 on the road trip but keeps finding a way to help. He now has reached base in 28 of his last 30 starts thanks to a two-run homer in the fourth inning and added an RBI double later as the Red Sox won. Ramirez finished the night 2-for-3. "I think it's been more timing versus anything that's been completely restricting him," said Red Sox manager John Farrell. "More than anything, great to see the swings he put on balls tonight."

2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist sprain) took some "dry swings" on Saturday, according to manager John Farrell and is progressing well. Farrell said they're projecting Pedroia will be ready to come off the disabled list when the 10 days are up.

LHP David Price seems to be rounding into form after missing the first two months of the season due to elbow issues. He shut down the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits in a 5-2 victory on Saturday. The left-hander stayed in command throughout, allowing just a solo homer to 3B Manny Machado. "I felt good," Price said. "I (was) back to being efficient, getting a lot of early outs and not giving up a whole lot of runs."