SS Xander Bogaerts recorded his first career multi-homer game Sunday with a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the sixth, both coming off Astros RHP Joe Musgrove. He snapped a streak of three hitless games while becoming the first Red Sox shortstop to homer twice in a game since Stephen Drew on July 27, 2013. His four RBIs were his most in a game since June 10, 2016 at Minnesota.

RF Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak against Houston to 15 games with a single in the third inning Sunday. He is batting .358 (24-for-67) during the streak with two home runs and 14 RBIs. Betts owns the longest active hitting streak against the Astros.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, on the 10-day disabled list since June 2 with a right knee subluxation, completed a bullpen session Sunday without issue and will ramp up defensive work to continue reestablishing mobility.

2B Dustin Pedroia was hit by a pitch from Astros RHP James Hoyt in the seventh inning on Sunday and departed in the ninth inning following an examination. Pedroia was hit in the left lat just above the rib cage and was taken to a local hospital for additional tests. His status for the opener of the series against the Royals on Monday is unknown.