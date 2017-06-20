RHP Hector Velazquez allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Royals. "He gave us everything we could have hoped for tonight," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He was very good with the exception of a 3-2 changeup that stayed in the middle of the plate to (Eric) Hosmer. He then settled down and got us into the sixth inning. You get a little bit of idea and a game plan knocked out before the game and he did exactly what we would have hoped, which was to keep the game close, keep it under control and get us into the sixth inning. For Hector's effort that was a very good job for his part."

SS Xander Bogaerts singled in his first two at-bats. He has a 17-game hitting streak vs. the Royals. He is hitting .389, 28-for-72, with a .528 slugging percentage in that streak. It is the longest active streak against the Royals.

C Christian Vazquez moved to third base in the ninth inning after Chris Young hit for Pablo Sandoval in the eighth. Vazquez had not played third base since nine games in 2009.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will throw against hitters this week and if all goes well could begin a minor league rehab assignment soon. Rodriguez went on the disabled list June 2 with a right knee subluxation. He was 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 outings, 10 of them starts, before the injury.

2B Dustin Pedroia did not play Monday and may miss the three-game series against the Royals. Pedroia spit up blood after being hit by a pitch in the ribs Sunday in Houston. A MRI confirmed Pedroia does not have any broken ribs. The Red Sox will likely make a roster move Tuesday to bring up an infielder.