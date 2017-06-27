RHP Matt Barnes, who had been struggling and made some adjustments to his pitching motion, struck out the side on 11 pitches Monday.

3B Tzu-Wei Lin made his first major league start in his third appearance with the Red Sox. He looped a single into short right field his first time up. He finished 1-for-3 and started a key double play in the seventh inning. Manager John Farrell said there was "no panic" in Lin's at-bats.

1B Mitch Moreland took over the club home run lead with his 12th, a solo shot in the first inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to take over the team RBI lead with 41. "He's become kind of a bedrock in our lineup," said manager John Farrell. "His all-field approach, particularly in this ballpark, works well. It's almost like an even distribution where his base hits come from, so ... the plate coverage is there. In this most-recent stretch, he's been able to get on top of some fastballs that have been either at the top of the strike zone or above for some power. The way he's going about it, given the physical condition he's in is a strong message for the remainder of this team." He has homered in three straight games for the second time this year, something done only by Moreland and Aaron Judge.

RHP Craig Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth inning for his 29th straight home save -- matching Tom Gordon's team record. It was his first career save chance against the Twins and he now has a save against every major league team. Right-handed hitters are 2-for-63 against him this season.

LHP Chris Sale worked 6 1/3 innings and picked up his 10th win in a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins Monday night. He is 9-1 since April 27 and has a major league-leading 14 quality starts among his 16. He leads the majors with 155 strikeouts. Asked after the game if he wanted to come out with first and second and one out in a 2-1 game in the seventh, he said, "Never." Said manager John Farrell: "We're talking about an elite guy in the major leagues. It's a treat for us to see him pitch every fifth or sixth day."

LHP Drew Pomeranz faces the Twins in the second game of the four-game series Tuesday night. He hasn't won in his last three starts (one loss) but pitched to a 3.00 ERA over his last seven, striking out 43 and walking 11 in 39 innings over that span. He is 1-1 in two lifetime appearances against the Twins, one as a starter and both coming for Oakland in 2015.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee) went through pre-game fielding drills and is on target to make a Thursday night rehab start.

3B Jhonny Peralta, signed to a minor league contract, reported to Triple-A Pawtucket and will make his debut Tuesday night. He will alternate 3B and DH with the rehabbing Pablo Sandoval.

DH Hanley Ramirez was out of the lineup Monday night because of a bruised left knee suffered Sunday when he was hit by a pitch. "After going through some treatment here today, was hopeful he'd be back in the lineup -- but still sore," said manager John Farrell.

LHP Henry Owens, once a top prospect, was demoted from Triple- to Double-A after two outings of wildness.

3B Pablo Sandoval (ear infection) begins a rehab stint at Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday and will alternate the 3B and DH roles with Jhonny Peralta.