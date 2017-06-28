LHP Drew Pomeranz pitched two shutouts innings, then sat through a 76-minute rain delay and came out and threw three more innings, yielding only an unearned run and getting a win Tuesday night. He lifted his record to 7-4 with his first win in four starts but he has only one loss in his last eight times out. He didn't walk anyone and threw 83 pitches. "It was kind of crazy," he said. "I didn't even realize it was supposed to rain at all tonight. I found out about two mins before I was about to go out and get ready for a normal start time. I didn't know there was a second cell coming, either." It was his first career start of no earned runs, seven-plus strikeouts and no walks.

C Christian Vazquez on Tuesday drilled his first home run of the season and his first in 266 at-bats dating back to last May 1. He also walked and stole his third base of the season -- after catching Eddie Rosario trying to steal third. Each of his three career homers has been a two-run, tie-breaking shot. He has 23 hits, six for extra bases, in 17 home games this season.

DH Hanley Ramirez missed his second straight start with a bruised left knee suffered when he was hit by a pitch Sunday.

2B Dustin Pedroia walked his first time up Tuesday, then collected three straight singles, one good for an RBI, and scored twice. He has eight multiple-hit games in his last 14. He is hitting .366 lifetime against the Twins -- the second-highest mark by any opponent in franchise history (Ty Cobb hit .378)

RHP Rick Porcello shoots for his first two-game winning streak of the season when he faces the Minnesota Twins in the third game of a four-game series Wednesday night. The reigning Cy Young Award winner is just 4-9 but won his last time out and now tries for his second victory of the season over the Twins. He is 10-9 with a 3.83 ERA lifetime against Minnesota. Porcello is 1-3 in June, including his June 23 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

3B Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his first rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday. He was placed on the disabled list on June 20 with an inner-ear infection.