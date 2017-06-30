3B Rafael Devers was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 in Miami. Devers, a 20-year-old Dominican Republic native, will play for World Team. He is batting .298 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs through 67 games with Double-A Portland. He went 3-for-4 and clubbed a pair of homers Wednesday. "He's one of the best-looking young prospects I think in all of pro baseball," manager John Farrell said. Farrell hinted Devers could be promoted to Triple-A might shortly, but he won't be rushed up to help the Red Sox's third-base woes.

RHP Doug Fister makes his second start with the Red Sox on Friday against the Blue Jays. Fister (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six in his first outing with the team Sunday against the Angels, his former team. He is 2-2 with a 3.51 ERA in seven career starts against the Blue Jays and 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in four starts at Rogers Centre. Kendrys Morales is 7-for-22 (.318) with three homers and five RBIs lifetime versus Fister while Jose Bautista is 6-for-15 (.400) with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

RHP Craig Kimbrel converted his American League-leading 22nd save Thursday against the Twins. Kimbrel struck out Miguel Sano to open the ninth and endured a 12-pitch at-bat with Eduardo Escobar before he singled to left. Kimbrel got Jorge Polanco to fly out to right and struck out Max Kepler to cap the Red Sox's 6-3 win. It was Kimbrel's 30th consecutive save at Fenway Park, which established a record for the venue. He has not allowed a run during that stretch.

RF Mookie Betts socked a solo home run and had an RBI single in a 2-for-4 night against the Twins on Thursday. Betts has been off his American League MVP runner-up pace from one year ago, hitting .272 coming into the night before slugging his team-leading 13th homer. "Still got to be a little more consistent," he said. "It's just trying to take one game at a time and effect the game somehow, someway offensively."

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Portland. He suffered the loss Thursday for Portland, pitching three innings and gave up five runs on nine hits.

DH Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins after missing three games with left knee soreness. He took a pitch to the knee during Sunday's game against the Angels. Ramirez hit fifth in the lineup and went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and finished the Red Sox's seven-game homestand 4-for-14 with a double, two homers and three RBIs in the three games he played.

2B Dustin Pedroia sat out Thursday's game against the Twins to rest his left knee, which he had surgery on last fall. Pedroia received treatment on the knee Thursday morning and afternoon. "Thought it was best to give him a day to try and stay ahead of things," Farrell said. Pedroia had played six straight days and 16 of the last 20. The former AL MVP hit .286 (6-for-21) with three runs, two RBIs, four walks during the first six games of the Red Sox's seven-game homestand.

LHP David Price looks like he's rounding into form with another quality outing Thursday against the Twins. Price (3-2, 4.61 ERA) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. It was the former American League Cy Young Award winner's second straight quality start. Price has allowed three or fewer runs in his last four starts and six of seven overall this season after beginning the season on the disabled list. "The last two (starts) have been the best so far," manager David Price said. "I think it's pretty natural that you get six, seven starts under your belt, arm strength continues to improve."