LHP Chris Sale (10-3, 2.77 ERA) leads the major leagues with 155 strikeouts this season, the most ever by a Red Sox left-hander. RHP Roger Clemens (186 in 1988) and RHP Pedro Martinez (184 in 1999) had the most before the break. Sale recorded a season-best 13 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings of a no-decision April 20 at the Rogers Centre and he will make his second appearance of the season there Saturday and his second outing of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays. That was the highest strikeout total by a Red Sox pitcher in Toronto. He has won nine of his past 10 decisions. He is 4-2 with a 1.90 ERA in nine career games (six starts) against the Blue Jays and is 2-1 with a 1.36 ERA in five career games (four starts) at the Rogers Centre.

LHP Brian Johnson (left shoulder impingement) allowed two hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) while striking out four in 2 2/3 innings in his first rehabilitation start Friday with short-season A Lowell. He has been on the disabled list since June 15.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. was 3-for-5 with a double and a walk Friday night in the 7-4, 11-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 8-for-17 (.471) during a four-game hitting streak. He has hit safely in 18 of his past 21 games.

2B Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double against RHP Marco Estrada in the fifth inning Friday in the 7-4, 11-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Pedroia is 11-for-26 (.423) against Estrada with four RBIs in his career.

3B Pablo Sandoval (left inner ear infection) was 0-for-2 Friday night at Triple-A Pawtucket in a game suspended after three innings because of heavy rain. He has played in four rehabilitation games with Pawtucket, going 5-for-14 (.357) with a walk and two runs batted in. He has been on the DL since June 20.