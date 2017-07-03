RHP Craig Kimbrel has been named to the American League team for the All-Star Game. He threw a perfect 11th inning Friday in 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on 15 pitches for his 23rd save of the season. He leads all major-league relievers in WHIP (0.48) and opponents' average (.100). He leads AL relievers in saves and ERA (1.01). He has struck out 64 of the 126 batters he has faced this season (50.7 percent). Kimbrel is an All-Star for the sixth time in his seven full seasons in the majors. "It's an honor," Kimbrel said. "Sixth All-Star Game now, feels kind of crazy to think about. The experience is still going to be fun, getting to take my family down there and spend two days in Miami." A knee injury prevented him from participating last season.

LHP Chris Sale, who struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings Saturday in the 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, was named to the American League team in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors with 166 strikeouts. He has had 11 starts this season in which he has had 10 or more strikeouts. He is 11-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 17 starts. It is the sixth consecutive All-Star selection for the 28-year-old. He has appeared four times, all with the Chicago White Sox, and got the start last year. "It's still special," Sale said. "Being on a new team, being in a new city makes it a little bit more special, too." Manager John Farrell said: "When he walks to the mound, we have a pretty good feel that we're going to win."

INF Deven Marrero was 3-for-5 with a double Sunday in the 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to a career-best six games. He is 10-for-22 (.455) with seven runs, three doubles, and seven RBIs during that span. It was his first three-hit game of the season.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. was 3-for-5 Sunday in the 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to six games. He is 12-for-27 (.444) with four runs, four doubles and three RBIs in that span. He has hit safely in 20 of his past 23 games and 26 of his past 32.

SS Xander Bogaerts (left-groin tightness) was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday. He was listed as day-to-day. He is a final vote candidate for the All-Star Game. "It would be great if the fans supported him and deservedly so," manager John Farrell said. "He's having a very good year. It's a bumper crop at the position, we know."

RF Mookie Betts, who will be going to the All-Star Game as a reserve, matched his career high Sunday with eight RBIs in the 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He had two-run and three-run homers and an RBI single and a two-run single in going 4-for-6. He also had eight RBIs on Aug. 14 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. "Today I felt pretty good," Betts said. "I got some good pitches to hit and just tried to put a good swing on it and hope for the best. When you get to the plate, you're just expecting a good pitch to hit and you're ready for it. Today I was just more ready than other days." He has hit 13 of his 15 homers on the road. Betts has reached base in seven straight games, going 14-for-29 (.483). He became the first leadoff hitter in Red Sox history with eight RBIs in a game and the first since INF Ronnie Belliard did so for the Colorado Rockies in 2003. He is one of five players to have eight RBIs as a leadoff hitter.

DH Hanley Ramirez had an RBI single in the first inning Sunday to extend his hit streak to seven games. He finished 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and is batting .400 (12-for-30) with four doubles, three homers and seven RBIs during his streak. He has had multiple hits in three straight games. "The way Hanley has swung the bat in the middle of the order, that's a major presence for us," manager John Farrell said.

RHP Rick Porcello (4-10, 5.06 ERA) will try to prolong his streak of 14 starts in which he has pitched at least six innings when he faces the Texas Rangers Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Arlington, Texas. He also has pitched six or more innings in 20 consecutive road starts. Both are the longest active such streaks in the majors. He is 1-3 with a 7.04 ERA in his past five starts, with the win coming June 23 when he allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned) against the Los Angeles Angels. He is 6-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rangers.