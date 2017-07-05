OF Andrew Benintendi went 5-for-5 with two singles, a double, two homers and a career high six RBI. The big night extended his on-base streak to 13-straight games. Benintendi has hits in 12 of those games and the 13-game on-base streak is a new career high. His previous high was 12. The five hits for Benintendi matched a season high. He has 21 multi-hit games this season. " I just try to go up there with a good approach and just hit the ball hard and after that first one kind of squibbed through, baseball kind of works like that sometimes and kind of gets you going," said Benintendi, who had an RBI single in the second inning to start his big night. "It felt like guys were on in front of me every at bat."

3B Tzu-Wei Lin collected three hits and has a pair of three-hit games in his last three outings. He also collected his first two RBI of his career.

OF Jackie Bradley went 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored. Bradley now has four three-hit games in his last six starts and is 14 for his last 33. He has hits in seven of the last eight games.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez struggled in his second rehab start as he works his way back from a right knee subluxation he suffered June 1. The left-handed starter allowed four runs, all earned, four hits and five walks while striking out five in 5 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket at Rochester.

LHP David Price pitched six scoreless innings and allowed six hits. Price struck out a season high nine and won back-to-back starts for the first time this season. The scoreless outing was the first of the season for Price, who notched his third straight quality start. He attributed a lot of his success Tuesday to his fastball. "If I was going to beat tonight that's what I wanted to get beat on," he said. "They [the Rangers] are a team that's given me a lot of problems ever since I've been in the big leagues so if I was going to lose this game I was going to lose it with my best pitch."