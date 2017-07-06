3B Tzu-Wei Lin has been the object of praise from the manager the last few days. "We're not going to turn away from or at least acknowledge what has happened since Tzu-Wei has gotten here," manager John Farrell said. "A team is going into the break either on an uptick or they're grinding to get through it. When you inject new blood it's got a chance to do what we're experiencing. Lin, who was called up from Double-A Portland on June 24, is 9-for-27 in 11 games after going 0-for-2 in the Red Sox's 8-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday. "You're always interested to see how a young player is going to come up and function in a new environment, a game in which the speed is greater than what he has experienced previously. The low-maintenance, compact swing, he's a very good athlete, a good throwing arm. To me, what stands out is the control of his emotions and the control of his game when he's in the batter's box in particular."

RHP Doug Fister (0-2) struggled as the losing pitcher in Boston's 8-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday, lasting only 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs and five hits, including two home runs, three walks and a hit by pitch. Only four runs were earned, two resulting from his error in Texas' three-run fourth. "It's a real tough pill to swallow tonight," Fister said. "At the cost of a team loss, especially the guys in the bullpen. They're taxed and I'm adding to that. That's a frustrating thing for me and I'm not getting my job done."

LHP Brian Johnson (left shoulder impingement) made a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket, allowing three runs -- all in the first inning -- and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 75 pitches, 51 for strikes.

UTL Brock Holt (vertigo) went 1-for-3 while playing third base for Double-A Portland on Wednesday. Holt hasn't played for the Red Sox since April 20.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee) threw 88 pitches in a rehabilitation game with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. He will meet the Red Sox in Tampa and throw a bullpen there. The team will weigh options, which include another start in the minors or a few days in the bullpen before he rejoins the rotation after the All-Star break. "He covered first base last night, fielded a bunt on the third base side. So the functional side, in-game needs have been seen," Boston manager John Farrell said. "Everything points toward (his velocity) being consistent. The energy was good, the delivery might have been a little quick. But that's a good thing, that indicates he's not favoring anything or sub consciously holding back." Meeting with him in Tampa "will give us an opportunity to map out what's best for him, best for us. So until we a chance to talk to him, most important thing is he feels good."

DH Hanley Ramirez went 0-for-3 in Boston's 8-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday, snapping his nine-game hitting streak. Ramirez hit .366 with five doubles and three homers during the streak.