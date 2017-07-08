LHP Drew Pomeranz continued his strong pitching, going six innings and holding the Rays to two runs on six hits -- he has just one loss in his last 10 starts. In those 10 starts, he has an ERA of 2.57. He's also been sharp on the road, allowing two runs or fewer and going at least six innings in each of his last four road starts.

SS Xander Bogaerts did not play Friday, one day after he left in the first inning after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. Bogaerts said Thursday he couldn't throw a ball and hadn't tried to grip a bat, but X-rays were negative and he's day-to-day.Tzu-Wei Lin replaced him at shortstop Friday, going 1-for-3.

DH Hanley Ramirez had three hits, including a solo home run in the ninth inning, his 13th this season. That raises his season average to .260 -- his bat has come back with a recent nine-game hitting streak that ended Wednesday.

2B Dustin Pedroia had a two-run home run -- just his third this season -- and singled and scored in the fifth. He's reached base multiple times nine times in the last 11 games, and Friday marked his 25th multi-hit game of the season.