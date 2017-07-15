LF Andrew Benintendi walked with the bases loaded in Friday's ninth inning as the Red Sox won on a walk-off walk. Benintendi nearly became the hero in the seventh when he entered as a pinch hitter and teased a potential go-ahead three-run homer that was caught for the final out of the inning. He finished 0-for-1 with a walk and an RBI.

LHP Chris Sale aims to pick up where he left off after a strong first half in Saturday's start against the Yankees. Sale (11-4, 2.75 ERA) posted a major league-leading 178 strikeouts in the first half, the most by a pitcher at the All-Star break since Curt Schilling in 2002. Sale was rewarded with a start in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic, striking out two while allowing three hits in two scoreless frames. He is 4-2 with a 1.31 ERA in 11 career games (eight starts) vs. the Yankees. Chase Headley is 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers and two RBIs lifetime vs. Sale.

-LHP Drew Pomeranz stumbled out of the gate after giving up four runs in six innings in his first start after the All-Star break Friday against the Yankees. Pomeranz (9-4, 3.75 ERA) escaped a loss when the Red Sox came back to win in the ninth inning, but still allowed six hits and walked two with seven strikeouts.

3B Pablo Sandoval was designated for assignment Friday, effectively ending the former World Series MVP's three-year stint with the Red Sox. Sandoval is still owed $49.5 million on his five-year, $95 million contract. "(We felt) we were not a better club if he was ... at the (major league) level," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. Sandoval, 30, hit .212 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 32 games this season. He had two disabled list stints and missed a combined 50 games this year.