RHP Austin Maddox was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following the Sunday night game against the New York Yankees. Maddox, 26, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the first game Sunday, allowing three hits with one strikeout. In three appearances over two major league stints -- the first of his career -- this season, he has not allowed a run or walked a batter in 3 2/3 innings, striking out two hitters and surrendering four hits.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his start against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Rodriguez, 24, returned from his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. Rodriguez has made 10 starts for Boston this season, going 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA over 61 innings while striking out 65 and limiting opposing hitters to a .222 batting average. He compiled a career-long four-game winning streak over seven starts from April 23-May 26, recording a 2.25 ERA.