1B Sam Travis was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. He was hitting .279 with no homers and one RBI in 43 at-bats with the Red Sox.

LHP Robby Scott was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. He is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 38 games with the Red Sox this season.

RHP Hector Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and pitched four innings of scoreless relief to get the win Tuesday night. He had made three appearances -- two starts -- for the Red Sox this season, going 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA. He is 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average in 12 starts with Pawtucket.

LHP Drew Pomeranz looks to continue his recent success when he faces the Blue Jays in the third game of the series Wednesday night. He has won three straight decisions and is 6-1 in his last seven, all since a dugout confrontation with manager John Farrell in Oakland. The Red Sox are 8-2 in his last eight starts. Pomeranz is 1-1 lifetime against the Blue Jays, the win coming in a 15-1 blowout at Toronto July 2.

LHP Brian Johnson, activated from the disabled list to make Tuesday night's start, his fifth in the major leagues this season, turned in a quality start of six innings and three runs in a no-decision. He beat Toronto at Rogers Centre in April but pitched better than that Tuesday. He is 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in three career starts at Fenway Park.

SS Xander Bogaerts, 1-for-13 in his last three games and his batting average down to .296, was scratched from Tuesday night's lineup and underwent an MRI on his injured right hand July 6. He was 4-for-26 since getting hit. "Yeah, where he was hit in the right hand, that has been nagging him," manager John Farrell said before the game. After the MRI, Farrell said, "The MRI indicated he's got a contusion of the muscle that's in the pad or the fatty part in the side of the hand. There's a little bit of a small sprain in the joint that's within there. He's day to day. We'll check to see where he's at tomorrow."

RF Mookie Betts re-tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the 11th inning -- his 15th RBI against the Blue Jays this season, batting .405 against them in eight games. He has recorded four two-out RBIs in the last three games.

1B Hanley Ramirez, who had hardly played first base all season because of a sore shoulder (and amid talk he didn't want to play the field), started at first for the third time this season Tuesday night -- and wound up winning the game with a 15th-inning home run. "We never give up," he said. "We keep pushing, and Mookie (Betts, the tying hit in the 11th) in that inning, that's the type of team that we are."

2B Dustin Pedroia stroked a game-tying double with two out in the seventh inning for the second night in a row and did it an inning after hitting a solo homer. He has 21 RBIs in 19 games since June 26 and has a seven-game hitting streak. He also turned in a heads-up double play in the eighth inning. And he still has not made an error this season.