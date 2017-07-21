RHP Doug Fister allowed four walks in Toronto's four-run third inning. He had not allowed more than three walks in his four prior appearances this season.

3B Josh Rutledge was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout for Pawtucket Thursday. Rutledge had been placed on the Rutledge on the 10-day disabled list July 3 with a concussion.

SS Xander Bogaerts was back in the starting lineup on Thursday for the first time since Monday. He had been bothered by a muscle contusion and a sprained right hand after being hit by a pitch. He went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

RHP Kyle Martin entered the game in the seventh inning, making his major league debut. His is the fifth player to make his major league debut for the Red Sox this season.

C Christian Vazquez was not in the starting lineup. He entered the game in the ninth inning to play third base. It was the second time in his career playing third. He also played there in a June 19 loss at Kansas City.

2B Dustin Pedroia served as Boston's designated hitter on Thursday for the first time this season, just the fifth game in his career. He is a career .500 hitter as the DH, going 9-for-18 with five RBI. On Thursday he extended his hitting streak to nine games