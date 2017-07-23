FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Business
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
Venezuela
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 23, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 2 hours ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

IF-OF Brock Holt got the start at third base Saturday. He returned from disabled list a week ago and had reached base in six of 17 plate appearances in his last four games.

2B Dustin Pedroia singled and is hitting .404 in his last ten games, with three home runs and 13 RBI. He is on a 15-for-29 tear with runners in scoring position.

LHP David Price had his worst outing since a June loss to the Yankees, allowing seven hits and walking three in five innings. Five of the six runs he allowed were earned. He hadn't allowed more than three runs in seven straight starts, and had allowed just two runs in his last 23 innings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.