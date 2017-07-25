3B Rafael Devers, a top prospect, will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to join the Red Sox in Seattle on Monday.

3B Rafael Devers was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Devers, a third baseman, will assume the roster spot made available after right-hander Kyle Martin was optioned to Pawtucket following Sunday's 3-2 setback to the Los Angeles Angels. Devers will be available off the bench Monday and likely start Tuesday's contest, according to reports. The 20-year-old batted .311 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs in 86 games this season between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Ross was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 1 with left elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old owned a 7.00 ERA in eight games with Boston this season and has recorded a 16-12 mark with six saves and a 3.92 ERA in 266 career contests (12 starts) with the Texas Rangers and Red Sox.