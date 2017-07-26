3B Rafael Devers, the Red Sox's top prospect, made his major league debut Tuesday, batting ninth. He went 0-for-4 with two walks and one strikeout. "I feel happy personally because it was my first game," he said through a translator. "I'm not happy we lost." His leadoff walk in the sixth inning led to a three-run rally that gave the Red Sox the lead. "He handled himself well," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He made some impressive plays defensively. He was very calm, collected." Devers might not stay in the majors long, however, as the team acquired INF Eduardo Nunez from San Francisco midway through the game. Nunez is expected to join the club Friday, when a roster move will have to be made.

RHP Joe Kelly, who has been on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain since July 15, threw 25 pitches in Boston at "80 to 85 percent," manager John Farrell said. Farrell said Kelly would have another bullpen session Friday, and if all goes well, then go out on a rehabilitation assignment.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who missed the series opener at Seattle with what manager John Farrell called "flu-like stuff," was back in the lineup Tuesday. Bogaerts went 0-for-5 and struck out three times.

INF Eduardo Nunez was acquired from San Francisco late Tuesday in exchange for two minor league pitchers. Nunez has hit .358 since the beginning of June. "He's a very good offensive player," Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski told The Boston Herald. "He can play a lot of different positions. He's been swinging the bat very well. He can run. So, he's a good offensive player. He's versatile for us. Gives us another bat that we feel can help give us some offense, which we do need at this time."