3B Rafael Devers hit his first career home run at Fenway Park, a solo shot, on Sunday against the Royals. Devers' fifth-inning blast sailed approximately 381 feet and landed just above the home run line on the Green Monster in left field. He held up at second base as a crew chief review confirmed the home run call. It was Devers' second homer since making his major league debut last Tuesday after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket. "His first-step quickness and reaction off the bat has been better than anticipated, to be honest with you," manager John Farrell said of the 20-year-old.

RHP Doug Fister hopes to get his season on track in Monday's start against the Indians. Fister (0-5, 7.46 ERA) has a track record of success against the Tribe, going 5-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 16 career starts. Fister's tenure with the Red Sox has been anything but successful -- including his last outing, allowing two runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief vs. the Mariners last Tuesday. Michael Brantley is 11-for-30 (.367) with two home runs and five RBIs lifetime against Fister.

LHP Drew Pomeranz pitched a season-high seven innings, yielding one run, in his 100th career start Sunday against the Royals. Pomeranz (10-4, 3.46 ERA) allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out four and departed with a 3-1 lead, but did not factor into the decision after the bullpen blew the lead -- leaving him one win shy of matching his career high of 11 last year. "The bullpen's been so good all year. It's just part of baseball. It happens sometimes," Pomeranz said.

2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left knee) was not in the lineup for a second straight game Sunday against the Royals. The former American League MVP was also out Saturday with what manager John Farrell termed a minor knee ailment. Recently acquired utility infielder Eduardo Nunez started at second base in his place.