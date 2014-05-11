Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

The Boston Red Sox quickly turned the page after nearly being no-hit and try to make it two straight over Texas when they visit the Rangers on Sunday in the finale of their three-game and season series. Boston produced 11 hits in Saturday’s 8-3 victory - one day after Texas’ Yu Darvish lost his no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning - and secured at least a tie of the season series with the Rangers for the first time since 2008 after winning two of three from Texas last month in Boston. “The attitude in the clubhouse early before (Saturday‘s) game was nothing about (Friday) night,” Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters.

David Ortiz broke up Darvish’s gem Friday and had two hits Saturday, including his seventh home run to help Boston (18-18) win for the fifth time in its last seven games, but Shane Victorino did most of the damage with three hits and four RBIs. The Rangers’ Elvis Andrus is 11-for-26 during a seven-game hitting streak and is 6-for-9 in the series. Boston’s John Lackey is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in his last three starts and opposes Robbie Ross, who is 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in his last four turns.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH John Lackey (4-2, 3.72 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Robbie Ross (1-3, 4.74)

Lackey yielded two runs and five hits in six frames in Boston’s 3-2 loss in 10 innings to Oakland last Sunday. The 35-year-old Abilene, Texas, native makes his 20th start in Arlington - breaking a tie with Seattle’s Felix Hernandez for most by a visiting pitcher - and is 7-7 with a 6.61 ERA in Texas, 13-15, 5.81 in 39 starts overall versus the Rangers. Adrian Beltre is batting .219 against Lackey but has three home runs, a double and 13 RBIs in his 14 hits while striking out 14 times in 64 at-bats.

Ross allowed 23 hits and 16 runs (12 earned) covering 8 2/3 innings in consecutive 12-1 losses to Colorado on Tuesday and Oakland on April 30. “I have to work ahead and not let things snowball so fast,” the 24-year-old Lexington, Ky., native told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. Ross, who worked in relief in all 123 appearances prior to this season, yielded an unearned run and two hits, but walked six in 5 1/3 innings while receiving a no-decision in Texas’ 4-2 loss at Boston on April 9.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts went 0-for-5 on Saturday and is hitless in his last 12 at-bats while going 2-for-19 in his last five starts.

2. Ortiz hit his 438th career homer Saturday and is tied for 40th on the all-time list with Cleveland’s Jason Giambi and Hall of Famer Andre Dawson. It was his 380th home run with the Red Sox, moving him into fourth place ahead of Dwight Evans and two behind Jim Rice.

3. Texas has posted a major league-high eight shutouts this season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Rangers 2