Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

The Texas Rangers had little trouble with the Red Sox on the road last week and will try to ease their way past visiting Boston again in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday. The Red Sox began their road trip by dropping three straight at Minnesota and will turn to a rookie in an effort to upgrade their starting pitching.

Highly touted left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez soared to the top of Boston’s list of pitching prospects and will give everyone else in the beleaguered rotation an extra day off during a stretch of 20 consecutive games by making the spot start. “He’s a competitor,” Boston catcher Blake Swihart, who was with Rodriguez at Triple-A to begin the season, told reporters. “He’s going to come out and compete. He thinks he’s going to get the guy out whenever he’s on the mound. That’s what we want.” The Rangers have not been easy to retire of late and began a seven-game winning streak with two against the Red Sox before finally falling 12-3 at Cleveland on Wednesday. Texas is returning home after a 7-2 road trip that brought the team within a game of .500 (23-24).

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (NA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (4-0, 1.96 ERA)

Rodriguez came to the Red Sox in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Miller to Baltimore at the 2014 trade deadline and has breezed through the upper levels of the Boston system. The 22-year-old boasts a 2.98 ERA while notching 44 strikeouts and seven walks in 48 1/3 innings at Triple-A this season. Rodriguez is expected to be returned to Pawtucket following Thursday’s start but will be on alert should No. 5 starter Joe Kelly continue to struggle.

Martinez surrendered a pair of solo home runs at New York on Saturday but did not allow another runner to cross the plate over seven innings in a win. The 24-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his nine starts this season and is coming off back-to-back wins. Martinez missed the series in Fenway Park last week and will be making his first career start against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LF Josh Hamilton will make his first home appearance since rejoining the club last month.

2. Boston acquired OF Carlos Peguero from the Rangers for cash considerations on Wednesday.

3. Texas DH Prince Fielder is 15-for-28 with 15 RBIs in the last six games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Red Sox 2