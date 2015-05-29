Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a third consecutive loss when they continue their four-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Texas had its seven-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in Cleveland and suffered a second straight setback the following night, when it dropped a 5-1 decision to Boston in the series opener.

The Rangers were kept off the scoreboard until the ninth inning as Josh Hamilton delivered a one-out RBI single to complete a 2-for-4 performance. Thursday’s triumph halted a three-game slide for Boston, which had dropped four consecutive road contests. Hanley Ramirez homered and Blake Swihart drove in two runs while Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts combined to go 6-for-10 at the top of the batting order for the Red Sox. Boston lost two of three at home against the Rangers last week, scoring a total of two runs in the setbacks.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (2-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (4-6, 4.13)

Wright has made two straight starts after coming out of the bullpen twice, working at least five innings in each of the four appearances and allowing two earned runs in three. The 30-year-old knuckleballer notched the victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday after yielding two runs and four hits in a career-high 6 1/3 frames. Wright faces Texas for the first time.

Gallardo is coming off a victory at New York on Sunday in which he limited the Yankees to two runs and four hits over six innings. The 29-year-old Mexican had lost five of his previous six starts despite surrendering more than three earned runs only once in that span. That outing came in Boston on May 19, when Gallardo fell to 1-2 lifetime versus the Red Sox after yielding four runs and 10 hits in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts was hit by a pitch in the second inning of the series opener and exited the contest two frames later with a bruised left forearm.

2. Texas RHP Alex Gonzalez, the team’s top draft pick in 2013, is expected to make his major-league debut Saturday.

3. Carlos Peguero, who was acquired from Texas for cash Wednesday, went 0-for-2 with a run scored the following night in his debut for Boston.

