Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

Josh Hamilton certainly looks more at home with the Texas Rangers, and it’s starting to show at the plate. The former American League MVP will try to stay hot in his first home series since rejoining the team when the Rangers host the Boston Red Sox in the third of a four-game series on Saturday.

Hamilton doubled among two hits in his return home on Thursday and delighted the crowd with a pair of home runs and three runs scored in Friday’s 7-4 triumph. The slugger was picked up on the cheap in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels last month after falling out of favor following an alcohol and cocaine relapse and worked his way into rhythm slowly at Cleveland this week before exploding against the Red Sox. Boston earned a 5-1 victory in the series opener behind Eduardo Rodriguez’s outstanding debut on the mound but have dropped four of five on the seven-game road trip. The pitching staff surrendered a total of 22 runs in those four setbacks.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (4-4, 4.47 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (NA)

Miley is riding a hot streak with three straight wins and worked a season-high eight innings while allowing one run and four hits in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Louisiana native beat the Rangers in his previous start, surrendering two runs on seven hits while striking out seven in as many frames. Miley improved to 1-1 with a 1.84 ERA in two career starts against Texas, including 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 total innings.

Gonzalez is set to make his major-league debut on Saturday and take over the rotation spot of Ross Detwiler (shoulder), who will head to the bullpen when he comes off the disabled list. Gonzalez was the Rangers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2014 while breezing through two levels and finishing at Double-A Frisco. The 2013 draft pick began 2015 at Triple-A Round Rock and went 3-5 with a 4.15 ERA in eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz (rest) sat out the last two games but could return on Saturday.

2. Texas CF Leonys Martin is 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in his last two games.

3. Boston LF Hanley Ramirez has homered in back-to-back games after failing to leave the yard previously in May.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Rangers 4