Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

The Boston Red Sox have reached the end of a disastrous road trip and try to escape a four-game series with a split when they visit the Texas Rangers for the finale on Sunday. The Red Sox have dropped five of six on the trip as the league-worst starting rotation crumbles.

Boston’s hopes looked up when Eduardo Rodriguez worked 7 2/3 scoreless innings in his major-league debut Thursday, but Steven Wright was not nearly as sharp Friday and Wade Miley was lit up Saturday as the Rangers took control of the series. The Red Sox turn to another struggling starter in right-hander Joe Kelly in an effort to stop the bleeding Sunday. Texas showed Boston that a scoreless outing from a pitcher making his major-league debut can happen for any team when Chi Chi Rodriguez flummoxed the Red Sox lineup in Saturday’s 8-0 triumph. The Rangers showcased the depth of their attack when Leonys Martin, Robinson Chirinos and Hanser Alberto each delivered two RBIs on Saturday, providing support for simmering sluggers Josh Hamilton and Prince Fielder.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (1-4, 6.24 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (2-2, 3.60)

Kelly has not won since his season debut April 11 and failed to make it out of the second inning at Minnesota on Monday. The California native was reached for seven runs and eight hits without notching a strikeout as his ERA increased by more than a run. Kelly was solid against Texas on May 20, allowing two runs and seven hits in seven innings in a tough-luck loss.

Rodriguez surrendered two home runs in his first six starts but matched that total in the first inning at Cleveland on Tuesday. The Dominican Republic native also issued five walks in that start but limited the damage to three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Rodriguez was sharp at Boston on May 21, scattering one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia has hit safely in 10 straight games.

2. Alberto has three RBIs through his first two major-league games.

3. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval is 3-for-24 on the road trip.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Red Sox 4