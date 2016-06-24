Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

David Price has been the definition of consistent with eight straight quality starts under his belt, although his team's high-powered offense has lacked much juice in his last four. The 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner will have a tall task on his hands as the Boston Red Sox visit his personal house of horrors on Friday when they open a three-game series versus the red-hot Texas Rangers.

Price has received just seven runs of support over his last four outings, but Boston has scored 14 in its last two and salvaged the finale of a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to conclude a 4-6 homestand. Texas, on the other hand, has won eight of its last nine to seize the American League's best record at 47-26, which is also a franchise record through 73 games. Ian Desmond went deep in the Rangers' 6-4 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday and is 13-for-31 with three homers and eight runs scored in his last nine contests. In addition to Desmond, Price would be wise to keep a keen eye on both Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre, with the former going 10-for-25 in his career versus the hurler while the latter is 10-for-33.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (8-4, 4.24 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-1, 5.14)

Signed to a seven-year, $217 million contract in the offseason, Price improved to 4-3 with a 2.47 ERA in his last eight outings after allowing one run in eight strong innings of a 2-1 victory over Seattle on Sunday. The 30-year-old has pitched eight frames in each of his last three outings, permitting just six runs and striking out 25 against two walks. For all of his success, Price has struggled versus Texas to the tune of a 4-8 mark with a 5.27 ERA in 16 career appearances (including postseason) - and his ERA is a ghastly 6.54 in six regular-season starts at Globe Life Park.

Martinez will receive his second start in place of right-hander Yu Darvish, who remains on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder discomfort. The 25-year-old Martinez struggled in his first start this season after permitting three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings versus St. Louis. The right-hander was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision in that outing, but suffered the loss in his lone career appearance against Boston despite yielding two runs in seven innings on May 28, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts is 6-for-14 with four RBIs in his last three games, including a run-scoring single in the 10th inning to secure an 8-7 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

2. Texas 1B Prince Fielder has hit safely in five straight games after going 2-for-17 in his previous five.

3. Prior to Friday's contest, the Rangers will honor former OF David Murphy, who played from 2007-2013 with the club.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Rangers 2