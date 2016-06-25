Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

The Texas Rangers squandered an early six-run lead and saw the bottom fall out in the ninth inning to suffer a stunning setback in their series opener versus the visiting Boston Red Sox. The Rangers look to prevent their first series loss since being swept by American League West-rival Oakland from May 16-18 when they play the second contest of the three-game set on Saturday.

Texas, which is 10-0-1 in its last 11 series, absorbed just its fifth loss in 21 outings after Mookie Betts belted Boston’s third two-run homer of the contest and Dustin Pedroia scored on a wild pitch in Friday’s wild 8-7 victory. Betts has recorded five multi-hit performances in his last seven games overall and has a .342 lifetime average versus the Rangers. Ian Desmond collected three singles in the series opener and is 16-for-36 with three homers and six RBIs in his last 10 games. The 30-year-old is 12-for-28 with one homer and nine RBIs in seven meetings with Boston but has yet to face Saturday starter Steven Wright in his career.

TV: 9:20 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (8-4, 2.01 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (3-0, 2.94)

Wright won his previous five starts before settling for a no-decision on Monday versus the Chicago White Sox, against whom he allowed one run and five hits in nine innings. The 31-year-old has been doing his best work at night this season, posting a 6-1 record while holding the opposition to a .203 batting average. Wright struggled in his lone previous start versus Texas, surrendering two homers in 5 2/3 innings en route to the loss.

Griffin is slated to return from a six-week stay on the disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation. The 28-year-old pleased manager Jeff Banister with his third rehab start at Double-A Frisco in which he allowed one earned run and struck out seven in five innings. Griffin owns a 2-1 mark and 3.60 ERA in four career starts versus Boston, with each outing occurring during the 2012 and 2013 seasons while with Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez didn’t like being dropped to seventh in the lineup prior to Wednesday’s contest, as he has two homers, four RBIs and as many runs scored in his last three games.

2. Texas 1B Prince Fielder belted a solo homer to extend his hitting streak to six games after going 2-for-17 in his previous five.

3. Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo has launched a solo homer in back-to-back contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Rangers 2