Preview: Red Sox at Rangers

The Texas Rangers hope to continue their assault on Boston pitching when they host the Red Sox on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Texas came up short in an 8-7 loss in the opener before rolling to a 10-3 triumph Saturday in which Elvis Andrus and Mitch Moreland drove in three runs apiece.

Andrus has collected five RBIs in the first two games of the series after notching the same amount over his previous 17 contests. Saturday's setback marked the fourth consecutive game in which Boston has allowed seven or more runs, although the team has gone 2-2 during the stretch. Mookie Betts recorded his seventh RBI in nine games and 54th overall this season, pulling within six of Red Sox slugger David Ortiz for the team lead. Hanley Ramirez has homered in each of the first two games of the series and three of his last four overall while driving in five runs during his four-game RBI streak.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (3-7, 5.83 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (6-4, 3.57)

Buchholz returned to the rotation after making five relief appearances and surrendered three runs and four hits - two homers - over five innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. It marked only the third time in 11 starts the 31-year-old Texan yielded fewer than four runs and first since May 4, when he gave up two in a victory at Chicago. Buchholz has not fared well against Texas in his career as he has lost five of his six decisions while posting a 4.10 ERA in seven outings.

Perez looks to notch his sixth consecutive win after escaping with a no-decision last Sunday, when he was reached for four runs on eight hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings at St. Louis. The two blasts allowed match the total from the 25-year-old Venezuelan's previous five turns and account for one-fourth of his amount served up over 90 2/3 frames this season. Perez has made three career starts against Boston, going 1-1 while yielding 11 runs and 22 hits in 16 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP William Cuevas, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Saturday's contest, tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings despite issuing three walks and allowing a hit.

2. Texas is expected to recall RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Triple-A Round Rock to start Monday's game against the Yankees in New York.

3. Boston optioned INF Deven Marrero, who went 1-for-7 in four games, to Pawtucket to make room on the roster for Cuevas.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Rangers 4