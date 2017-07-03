Boston Red Sox right-fielder Mookie Betts did not have his name announced among the starters in the outfield for the American League in the All-Star Game on Sunday, but he is sure playing like a star. Betts will try to follow up an eight-RBI outburst when the Red Sox continue their road trip by visiting the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Betts finished second in the MVP voting last season but got off to a bit of a slow start with the bat in 2017 before turning it on of late and became the first leadoff hitter in franchise history to amass eight RBIs during Sunday's 15-1 thrashing of Toronto, which gave Boston four straight wins. "I felt pretty good," Betts told reporters. "I got some good pitches to hit and tried to put a good swing on it and hope for the best at that point." Betts is 4-for-9 with a pair of RBIs in his career against Rangers left-hander Martin Perez, who gets the start on Monday opposite Red Sox righty Rick Porcello. Texas should be happy to return home after dropping four of their last five to finish up a 4-6 road trip.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-10, 5.06 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (4-6, 4.70)

Porcello allowed four runs and six hits in six innings to suffer a loss against Minnesota on Wednesday - the sixth time in the last nine outings that he yielded at least four earned runs. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is allowing opponents to hit .312 against him while surrendering the most hits (138) in the majors. Porcello yielded 11 hits and five runs - four earned - in 6 /23 innings against Texas on May 23 but received enough support to come away with a win.

Perez is making his first start since June 22 after spending time on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured tip of his right thumb. The Venezuela native suffers from some of the same issues as Porcello and is allowing opponents a .315 batting average, though he received enough support to come away with the win in his last two turns. Perez was solid at Boston in a no decision on May 24, allowing three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly has not allowed a run in any of his last 22 appearances - the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus recorded multiple hits in six of the last 10 games to lift his batting average to .302.

3. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval (inner ear infection) is 6-for-23 with three RBIs in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Red Sox 5