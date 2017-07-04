The Boston Red Sox finally are hitting the ball with consistency up and down the lineup, and the results are showing up in the win column. The Red Sox will try to clinch their third straight series win when they visit the Texas Rangers for the second contest of their three-game series on Tuesday.

Boston has won its last five games and scored at least six runs in each, including a 7-5 triumph in 11 innings in Monday’s series opener. Dustin Pedroia was left off the American League All-Star team when it was announced on Sunday but played like a star on Monday, recording three hits and four RBIs, while rookie outfielder Andrew Benintendi came off the bench late and drove in the go-ahead runs to keep the first-place Red Sox three games clear of the rival New York Yankees in the AL East. The Rangers (40-43) have lost five of their last six to fall three games under .500 and are struggling at the end of games, with the bullpen surrendering the go-ahead run in each of the last three setbacks. Texas will try to keep it out of the bullpen’s hands by turning to ace Yu Darvish on Tuesday, while the Red Sox counter with David Price.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (3-2, 4.61 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (6-6, 3.11)

When he isn't busy getting into fights with local reporters and broadcasters, Price is beginning to pitch well and is enjoying a string of four straight starts of allowing three or fewer earned runs. The Vanderbilt product matched season highs with seven strikeouts and seven innings pitched against Minnesota on Thursday and did not walk a batter in a win. Price suffered through one of his worst outings of 2016 at Texas on June 24, when he was lit up for six runs and 12 hits in 2 1/3 frames.

Darvish is winless in his last three outings despite yielding a total of two earned runs over 13 innings in the last two. The native of Japan has surrendered more than three runs just once in his last 13 outings and is holding opponents to a .205 batting average. Darvish is seeing Boston for the first time since 2014 and is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings against the Red Sox in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Mookie Betts will start for the AL in the All-Star Game next Tuesday in place of the Los Angeles Angels' injured CF Mike Trout.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus, who is a candidate for the final AL All-Star spot, has recorded multiple hits in six of his last 11 games and scored at least one run in four straight.

3. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts, who also is up for the final spot on the AL All-Star team, sat out the last two games with a tight groin and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Red Sox 3