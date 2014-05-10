Rangers 8, Red Sox 0: Yu Darvish lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning for the second time in his career as host Texas crushed Boston.

David Ortiz singled through the shift past the dive of second baseman Rougned Odor in short right field on 2-1 pitch to deny Darvish (3-1) his first career gem and the sixth in Rangers history. Darvish retired the first 20 Red Sox batters and struck out 12 - including 10 in the first six innings - while ending a nine-start winless streak (0-4) at home.

Darvish lost his perfect game with two outs in the seventh when Ortiz lifted a high pop that Odor - playing his second major-league game - appeared ready to catch. The 20-year-old backed off and right fielder Alex Rios - standing nearby - was given an error after the ball landed cleanly on the ground.

Darvish walked the next batter - Mike Napoli - before retiring Grady Sizemore to end the threat. Darvish walked Xander Bogaerts to lead off the eighth and struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the frame, and got Dustin Pedroia to ground out and struck out Shane Victorino to begin the ninth before Ortiz ended his night.

Elvis Andrus went 4-for-5 - the first four-hit game by a Ranger this season - and scored three runs as Texas recorded its second straight shutout after defeating Colorado 5-0 on Thursday. Clay Buchholz (2-3) allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings for Boston, which fell to 16-31 against Texas since the start of 2009.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Darvish lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning against Houston on April 2, 2013. ... Odor (pronounced ROOG-ned o-DOOR), who turned 20 on Feb. 3 and is the youngest player in the majors, recorded his first big-league hit - a single in the fourth inning - in his second game. ... Darvish’s last victory at home came against Arizona 7-1 on Aug. 1.