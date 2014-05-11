Red Sox 8, Rangers 3: Shane Victorino had three hits and drove in four runs while David Ortiz homered among his two hits as visiting Boston evened the three-game series with Texas.

Jon Lester (4-4) struck out eight and allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings to win his second straight start. Jonny Gomes drove in two runs while Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two hits for the Red Sox, who recorded 11 after nearly being no-hit by Yu Darvish the night before.

Elvis Andrus, Alex Rios and Prince Fielder drove in runs as the Rangers lost for the sixth time in their last eight home games. Martin Perez (4-3) yielded six runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings and has allowed 19 runs in his last 13 1/3 frames after recording a career-best 26-inning scoreless streak.

Texas pitchers didn’t allow a run for 23 innings before Victorino delivered a two-out RBI single in the second. After Ortiz hit Perez’s first pitch of the third out to right, Boston exploded for four runs in the fourth when Victorino delivered a two-run single to right and Gomes drove in a pair with a two-out hit to left-center to make it 6-0.

The Rangers scored two in the fourth as Fielder hit a sacrifice fly and Rios delivered an RBI triple, and once in the fifth on Andrus’ run-scoring double with two outs. The Red Sox extended their lead to 8-3 in the eighth as Pedroia produced a run-scoring single and Victorino followed with a sacrifice fly.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ortiz has 438 career homers and is tied for 40th on the all-time list with Cleveland’s Jason Giambi and Hall of Famer Andre Dawson. ... Boston improved to 9-4 against left-handers this season. ... The Red Sox have won three of the first five meetings with Texas in 2014 and clinched at least a tie in a season series against the Rangers for the first time since 2008. ... Texas fell to 9-3 when Fielder, who has driven in a run in three straight games, records an RBI.