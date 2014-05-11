Red Sox 5, Rangers 2: John Lackey struck out nine in seven innings while Dustin Pedroia homered and doubled as Boston won a rare series in Texas.

A.J. Pierzynski recorded two RBIs while Mike Napoli and Shane Victorino also drove in runs for the Red Sox, who won for the sixth time in their last eight games. Lackey (5-2) allowed two runs and seven hits en route to winning his third straight decision while Koji Uehara struck out two in a perfect ninth to earn his ninth save in nine chances.

Shin-Soo Choo homered and Mitch Moreland drove in a run as the Rangers lost for the fifth time in their last seven contests and seven of nine at home. Robbie Ross (1-4) fell to 0-4 with a 7.76 ERA in his last five starts after allowing five runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox scored three in the first when Pedroia led off with a double and after David Ortiz was intentionally walked, Napoli delivered an RBI double and Pierzynski produced a two-out two-run single. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to lead off the second and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Victorino.

Choo hit a 1-0 pitch out to left-center leading off the fourth before Pedroia chased Ross with a solo shot to left-center on a 3-2 offering in the seventh. Moreland’s double closed the gap to 5-2 in the seventh before Lackey struck out Leonys Martin and Rougned Odor with runners on first and second and one out to end the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks, who was hit by a pitch on the right hand Saturday, was scratched from the starting lineup after batting practice for precautionary reasons. ... Napoli has reached base in 31 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors after the streak of Toronto’s Jose Bautista ended at 37 on Sunday. ... The Red Sox (19-18), who improved to 10-4 against left-handers and moved above .500 for the first time since April 3, won the season series against the Rangers (4-2) for the first time since 2008 and prevailed in only their second series in Texas (2-6) since the start of 2009.