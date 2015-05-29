Red Sox 5, Rangers 1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Boston rookie starter Eduardo Rodriguez upstaged the return of Texas outfielder Josh Hamilton, as the Red Sox topped the Rangers 5-1 on Thursday night at Globe Life Park.

Rodriguez, a highly-touted prospect, confounded Texas in his major league debut. The hard-throwing left-hander went 7 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up only three hits and striking out seven.

He became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to debut with at least 7 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out at least seven and allowing three or fewer hits, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It was just the kind of performance the slumping Red Sox needed to begin the four-game set at Texas. Boston (22-26) had opened a seven-game road trip by getting swept in a three-game series at Minnesota.

The win also evened Boston’s record with Texas this season at 2-2.

The Rangers (23-25) dropped their second in a row after reaching .500 with a seven-game winning streak. Texas, coming off a 7-2 road trip, is 6-14 at home.

Boston got a home run from designated hitter Hanley Ramirez, who was filling in for David Ortiz, and broke the game open with three runs with two outs in the eighth.

Texas second baseman Adam Rosales helped the rally along by misjudging a ground ball by catcher Blake Swihart that led to two runs.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia and center fielder Mookie Betts both went 3-for-5 to lead Boston’s 13-hit attack. Swihart and Ramirez each had two hits.

Rangers starter Nick Martinez (4-1) lost for the first time in 10 starts this season. He did set a club record with his 16th consecutive start allowing three or fewer earned runs.

Hamilton played his first home game since being traded back to Texas in April and went 2-for-4, with an RBI single in the ninth. The former MVP turned villain while with the Angels enjoyed a standing ovation during his first at-bat and lined the first pitch he saw into the right-field corner for a double.

Texas designated hitter Prince Fielder, the AL batting leader coming into the game, went hitless in four trips to the plate.

Ramirez doubled Boston’s lead with a solo shot to open the sixth. It was Ramirez’s 11th homer of the season, but first since April 29.

Martinez hadn’t given up a homer to a right-handed hitter since last August.

The Red Sox got on the board first in the fifth inning after stringing three singles together against Rangers starter Nick Martinez.

Boston catcher Blake Swihart opened the inning with a hit and scored on center fielder Mookie Betts’ liner to left. Martinez coaxed an inning-ending double play to limit the damage to one run.

Hamilton drilled the first pitch he saw into the right-field corner for a double.

That was the only hit against Rodriguez through the first five innings. He allowed only one other baserunner during that stretch.

NOTES: Rangers OF Josh Hamilton, acquired a month ago from the Los Angeles Angels, made his first home start in a Texas uniform since 2012. ... The Rangers recalled INF Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock before the game and optioned RHP Phil Klein. Alberto, 22, was looking to make his major league debut after batting .303 (46-of-152) with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 42 games for Round Rock. ... Boston debuted one of its top prospects in LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who was 4-3 with a 2.98 ERA for Triple-A Pawtucket. ... Texas traded OF Carlos Peguero to Boston for cash considerations. Peguero was designated for assignment last week.