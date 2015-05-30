Rangers 7, Red Sox 4

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Hamilton is feeling the love again in Texas.

The former American League MVP, who helped the Rangers make back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011 before leaving after the 2012 season for a richer contract with the Los Angeles Angels, hit two home runs to pace Texas to a 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

It was just Hamilton’s fifth game back with the Rangers and his second at his old stomping ground in North Texas. Fans who booed him out of town a couple years ago, cheered his return Thursday night and Friday, twice gave him standing ovations as he rounded the bases after solo homers in the second and fourth innings.

His line-drive shot in the fourth off knuckleball-throwing Red Sox starter Steven Wright, almost an identical rocket to the one he put in the seats in his first at-bat, moved Texas back in front after the Red Sox had tied it at 2-2 in the top of the inning.

Wright (2-2) wouldn’t get a chance to pitch to Hamilton a third time. With two out in the bottom of the sixth inning and Rangers runners on the corners, Red Sox manager John Farrell pulled Wright for left-handed reliever Tommy Layne. He got the lefty-swinging Hamilton to ground out to keep it a one-run game.

Texas changed that with a pair of runs in the seventh for a 5-2 lead. Shortstop Hanser Alberto notched his first career hit in his first career game, belting a two-out triple to the left-center field gap to score catcher Robinson Chirinos. Alberto came home on center fielder Leonys Martin’s ground single up the middle.

Red Sox cleanup hitter Hanley Ramirez made it 5-4 with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth, an inning that saw both Boston first baseman Mike Napoli and Farrell get ejected by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor. Napoli didn’t appreciate being called out on strikes and was tossed while arguing from the dugout. Farrell came out for a few choice words and Tinchenor wasted little time before sending the Boston manager to the showers.

In the bottom of the inning, Texas picked up two insurance runs on a Robinson Chirinos two-out double off Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever of the game. The rally was set up by Hamilton working a two-out walk followed by a single from first baseman Mitch Moreland.

Rangers starter Yovani Gallardo (5-6) pitched six strong innings to earn the win, holding the Red Sox to four hits while walking three and striking out five. Gallardo surrendered three or fewer runs for the ninth time in his last 10 starts.

Texas snapped a two-game skid while winning at home for just the seventh time in 21 games.

Rangers reliever Shawn Tolleson made it 6-for-6 in the save department since taking over the closer role from Neftali Feliz. He pitched a perfect ninth inning.

NOTES: The Rangers will add RHP Alex Rodriguez to the 40-man roster, and he will start on Saturday against Boston. Gonzalez, 23, was the team’s first-round draft choice in 2013. ... LHP Ross Detwiler, who is eligible to come off the disabled list, is not yet ready to return. He will make a two-inning rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Saturday. When Detwiler returns to the Rangers he will be a reliever. ... RHP Phil Klein, who made the last two starts in the No. 5 spot, was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock after going just two innings in his last start. ... SS Elvis Andrus was out of the lineup for the first time this season, having played in the team’s first 48 games. INF Hanser Alberto, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, made his major league debut at shortstop. ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz sat out a second consecutive game after agreeing with manager John Farrell to take a few games off and recalibrate after a 1-for-20 slump. ... SS Xander Bogaerts was back in the lineup Friday after leaving Thursday’s game after three innings due to a left hand contusion. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning.