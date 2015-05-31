Rangers 8, Red Sox 0

ARLINGTON, Texas – The bottom of the Texas Rangers’ lineup accounted for six RBIs in an 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox as right-hander Alex Gonzalez was victorious in his major league debut.

Gonzalez (1-0), who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, did not give up a run while allowing two hits and issuing five walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Center fielder Leonys Martin, the No. 7 hitter, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. No. 8 hitter Robinson Chirinos had a two-run double in a four-run fourth and second baseman Hanser Alberto, the No. 9, added two RBIs.

Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus had a two-run double in the first.

Rangers leadoff hitter DeLino DeShields was 3-for-5 in the Rangers’ 13-hit attack. First baseman Adam Rosales was 4-for-4.

Boston left-hander Wade Miley (4-5) suffered the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks.

Right-hander Tanner Scheppers and left-handers Sam Freeman and Alex Claudio pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Texas (25-25).

Designated hitter David Ortiz was 2-for-4 for Boston (22-28).

First baseman Mike Napoli’s double to right was Boston’s first hit off Gonzalez, who left with two outs in the sixth and a 6-0 lead.

Gonzalez struggled with his command, but was the beneficiary of good defense behind him. He also had a chance to help himself with his glove.

He reached high to snag a chopper and catch Ortiz in a rundown between third and home in the sixth inning.

After scoring a run in the first on shortstop Andrus’ double, the Rangers added four in the fourth.

Chirinos’ double scored right fielder Josh Hamilton and Rosales. Martin scored on Alberto’s fielder’s choice and DeShields’ squeeze bunt brought in a hard-charging Chirinos from third.

NOTES: The Rangers designated INF Tommy Field for assignment on Saturday. Field appeared in 14 games over the past three weeks, hitting .195 with two home runs and five RBIs. ... RHP Neftali Feliz (15-day DL, abscess) will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. ... DH David Ortiz played for the first time after two days off.