Red Sox ninth-inning, two-out rally stuns Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Boston rallied for four runs with two outs in the ninth inning to stun the Texas Rangers 8-7 at Globe Life Park.

The Red Sox trailed 6-0 after starter David Price struggled and were down 7-4 heading to the ninth.

But pinch-hitter Sandy Leon doubled with two outs to make it a one-run game. The Rangers brought in Matt Bush (2-1) to face Mookie Betts, and Betts hit a two-run homer to center to tie the game.

After Dustin Pedroia walked, Xander Bogaerts moved him to third with a single. Bush then uncorked a wild pitch to allow Pedroia to score the winning run.

Koji Uehara retired the Rangers for his second save and made a winner of Heath Hembree (4-0), the fourth of five Boston pitchers. Texas had 16 hits, but none after the fifth inning.

The Rangers battered Price, tagging him for six runs on 12 hits in 2 1/3 innings. It was the most hits he’s allowed with Boston and his shortest outing.

Texas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on a leadoff homer from Shin-Soo Choo and a two-run single from Elvis Andrus. The Rangers added another run in the second and two more in the third in a two-run single from Bobby Wilson.

Boston got back into the game with the long ball, as Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer off Texas starter Nick Martinez in the fourth and Jackie Bradley hit a two-run shot in the sixth.

Andrus and Ian Desmond each had three hits for Texas. Betts went 2-for-5 for Boston, which had nine hits.

The Rangers battered Price for six runs in 2 1/3 innings as he allowed a season high 12 hits in his shortest outing of the season.

Texas set the tone when Choo led off the first with a homer. The Rangers scored three times in the first, once in the second and ended Price’s night with two more in the third.

Boston got two runs back on Ramirez’s two-run homer, but the Rangers countered with a solo homer from Prince Fielder in the bottom of the fourth. The Fielder homer gave every Texas starter at least one hit and pushed the Texas lead to 7-2.

NOTES: Texas C Robinson Chirinos was in the original Friday lineup but was scratched because of a sore right wrist. Chirinos was hit in the wrist by a pitch June 18 in St. Louis. ... Texas RHP Keone Kela threw his first bullpen session Friday since undergoing surgery on his right elbow in April. Kela is expected to return after the All-Star break. ... Boston put OF Chris Young on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring and recalled OF Bryce Brentz. Young injured his leg running the bases in Boston’s win over Chicago Thursday. ... Former Rangers and Red Sox OF David Murphy, who retired this season, threw out the first pitch Friday. ... With his walk-off hit Thursday, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts joined Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr as the only Red Sox players to have at least four walk-off hits before turning 24. Doerr also had four. ... The Rangers are still undecided on their Monday starter for their series opener at New York.