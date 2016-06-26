Rangers rough up Wright in 10-3 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers made short work of American League ERA leader Steven Wright and the Boston Red Sox Saturday night.

Texas tagged Wright (8-5) for a career high eight runs as the Rangers knocked off the Red Sox 10-3.

Wright was gone in the fifth inning as the Rangers scored five times on three hits as Boston committed two errors behind Wright in addition to a passed ball.

The miscues proved costly as Texas turned a one-run lead into an 8-2 advantage with all eight runs coming against Wright, who came into the game having won his last five decisions.

"As an offense and really as a team we continue to grind on teams," said Texas centerfielder Ian Desmond, who sparked a three-run fourth inning with a solo homer off Wright for the first Texas run. "Today we put eight up on a guy who has a chance to win a Cy Young. That only helps us and builds our confidence. It's taxing on their pitching staff. It's taxing on their defense. It really only helps us out."

Desmond's homer and a two-run single from Mitch Moreland gave Texas a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

After the Red Sox cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth, the Rangers exploded in the bottom half. Errors from shortstop Xander Bogaerts and first baseman Hanley Ramirez helped the Rangers' cause as did a passed ball by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Adrian Beltre's RBI single gave the Rangers a 4-2 edge. After a single and a two-out error from Ramirez, Elvis Andrus delivered a bases-loaded triple to end the night for Wright.

Robbie Ross came on and helped the Rangers tack on another run by throwing a wild pitch as Texas took an 8-2 lead.

"The fifth inning tonight is the story of this one," Boston manager John Farrell said. "We had that golden opportunity in the top of the fifth, and we narrowed the game to a 3-2 ballgame. And the defense, which has been the strong suit of ours, you give a team a couple extra outs, that's not characteristic of what we're capable of. And it ended up being a five-run inning."

Wright gave up three earned runs, seven hits, struck out four and walked two. The Texas humidity and the Rangers' bats made it tough for Wright, who struggled with his knuckleball grip.

"It was one of those days where you go against a team as good as they are and you don't have your good stuff, it makes for a long day," said Wright. "Especially for me because I couldn't throw the knuckleball to save my life. It makes for a tough day."

Texas left-hander Cesar Ramos (2-3), the second reliever, pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Right-hander A.J. Griffin, activated from the disabled list to start for Texas, was charged with two runs and four hits while throwing 91 pitches in 4 1/3 innings.

The biggest key was Cesar, the 2 2/3 of pounding the strike zone," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He really to get us to the end so we could turn it (the game) over. I can't say enough about the job Cesar did for us."

Texas finished with 11 hits, led by Beltre, Desmond and Fielder with two each. Andrus and Moreland each had three RBIs.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second on a homer from Hanley Ramirez. Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. also had RBI hits for Boston.

NOTES: Boston recalled RHP William Cuevas from Triple-A Pawtucket for relief help. To make room for Cuevas, the Red Sox sent INF Deven Marrero to Triple-A. Cuevas pitched in one game for the Red Sox in April. ... Boston DH David Ortiz was honored by the Rangers in a pregame ceremony. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre presented Ortiz with pair of cowboy boots and a belt buckle. ... Texas is going to call up RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to make the Monday start at New York. Gonzalez is 3-6 with a 5.04 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Round Rock. ... Texas put RHP Colby Lewis on the 15-day disabled list to make room for Saturday's starter, RHP A.J. Griffin. The Lewis move, which was because of a strained right lat, is retroactive to June 22. ... Texas RHP Yu Darvish is slated to throw his first bullpen Sunday since going on the disabled list with right shoulder discomfort June 13. ... Friday's 8-7 victory snapped a 120-game streak in which the Red Sox had lost a road game in which they trailed by six or more runs at any point.