Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The American League East was thought to be a race between the reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox and the perennial contender Tampa Bay Rays, but things aren’t exactly moving in that direction. The Red Sox will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Rays again on Saturday. Tampa Bay had dropped four straight before winning its last two and is in the same boat as Boston - seven games below .500.

The Red Sox did not lose more than three in a row at any point in the 2013 season and are enduring their worst slide since ending the historically bad 2012 campaign with losses in the final eight contests. The offense is the primary concern, and Boston made a move to correct that problem by restoring Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz and Mike Napoli to the 3-4-5 spots in the order that they enjoyed last season. Tampa Bay is not exactly knocking the cover of the ball either and is averaging 2.2 runs over the last 10 games, including a 1-0 win in Friday‘s opener.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (4-4, 4.28)

Peavy is in the middle of a slump and has allowed a total of 11 runs and 20 hits in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts. The Alabama native has not helped himself by yielding a home run in each of his nine starts and issuing 27 walks in 54 total innings. Peavy walked a season-high five, including a bases-loaded free pass that forced in the go-ahead run, and was charged with two runs on three hits over 6 1/3 innings to suffer a loss to Tampa Bay on May 1.

Price was lit up for six runs - five earned - on 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings to suffer a loss at the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The former Cy Young winner has 77 strikeouts and only six walks in 69 1/3 innings this season but is having some trouble maintaining consistency from start to start. Price missed the first series against Boston and is 10-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 20 career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino left in the ninth inning of Friday’s game with a strained right hamstring.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria had three hits on Friday - matching his total from the previous seven games.

3. Boston has yet to name a starter for Sunday’s finale, though RHP Brandon Workman was scratched from his start at Triple-A on Friday and is the likely candidate.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Red Sox 2