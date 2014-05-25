Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The Boston Red Sox are finding new and creative ways to keep their longest losing streak in more than a decade alive. The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to hand the Red Sox their 10th straight setback when they go for a sweep of the three-game series Sunday. The Rays have taken each of the first two games in walk-off fashion, including a 6-5 triumph in 15 innings Saturday that concluded with a walk-off error on the pitcher.

The offense and the starting pitching has taken much of the blame during Boston’s skid and the current series has been no different. Jake Peavy failed to hold a 5-0 lead Saturday and the offense, which put up all five runs in the first inning, went scoreless over the next 14. Tampa Bay does not seem to have the same issues with situational hitting and bench play, and rookie Cole Figueroa is making a name for himself in the series. The 26-year-old drove in the winning run Friday and came on as a pinch runner in the 15th and scored the winning run in Saturday’s triumph.

TV:1:40 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-4, 4.98)

Workman was recalled to take over the rotation spot of Felix Doubront, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a shoulder strain earlier in the week. The 25-year-old Workman started the season in the Boston bullpen before being sent to Triple-A Pawtucket to stretch out as a starter and posted a 5.12 ERA in 38 2/3 innings in the minors. Workman made two appearances - one start - against Tampa Bay last season and suffered a loss while yielding a total of four runs in eight innings.

Odorizzi struggled with his control against Oakland on Tuesday, issuing five walks while being charged with three runs in 4 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old struck out eight in that start and has fanned a total of 26 batters in 15 2/3 innings over his last three turns. Odorizzi has made one career start against the Red Sox, yielding one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts (hamstring) left Saturday’s game in the 11th inning and is day-to-day.

2. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe recorded his first three-hit game of the season Saturday.

3. Boston 1B Mike Napoli (finger, flu, calf, hamstring) is out for the foreseeable future.

PREDICTION: Rays 8, Red Sox 5