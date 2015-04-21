Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to another slow start at home and look to begin turning things around when they host the rival Boston Red Sox on Tuesday to open a three-game set. The Rays finished 36-45 at Tropicana Field while going 41-40 on the road last season during their first sub-.500 campaign since 2007 and have won just one of their first six on home turf to start 2015.

Tampa Bay suffered a three-game sweep at home against the New York Yankees over the weekend while allowing 19 runs combined and sends red-hot Chris Archer to the mound Monday. Archer, who was dominant in his last two starts, has struggled to a 1-4 mark in his career against the Red Sox and his opposition Wade Miley is 2-0 versus the Rays. Boston salvaged a split of its four-game series with Baltimore after Monday’s 7-1 rain-shortened victory. Dustin Pedroia knocked in his seventh run of the season and Hanley Ramirez left the game early due to illness.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (0-1, 10.57 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (2-1, 1.37)

Miley was pounded for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings during his last start against Washington after a reasonably solid outing in his debut for the Red Sox. The 28-year-old Louisiana native has walked five in 7 2/3 innings after issuing 75 free passes in 201 1/3 frames a year ago. Logan Forsythe is 3-of-8 with a homer versus Miley, who has allowed one run in 13 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay – all in 2013.

Archer had the best WHIP in the majors (0.66) through Sunday’s games after shutting out his last two opponents with seven-inning gems, including an 11-strikeout effort against Toronto on Thursday. The North Carolina native allowed three hits and three walks combined in his last two starts. David Ortiz is 6-of-15 with a homer and eight RBIs lifetime against Archer, whose ERA is 6.03 in seven outings versus Boston.

WALK OFFS

1. The Rays have won eight of the last 11 meetings against the Red Sox at home and were 7-3 there last season.

2. Boston INF-OF Brock Holt saw his six-game hit streak end Monday, but is still 12-of-25 over the last seven contests with five RBIs.

3. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier, who leads the team with eight extra-base hits, did not start the last two games due to illness. He did pinch hit on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Red Sox 1