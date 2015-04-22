Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The Boston Red Sox look to remain unbeaten through five series and build off their second shutout when they send Joe Kelly to the mound against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Wade Miley went 5 2/3 innings for his first victory with the Red Sox, who scored an unearned run for a 1-0 victory in the opener of the three-game set Tuesday after going 3-0-1 in their first four series.

Hanley Ramirez, who is among the league leaders in homers (five) and RBIs (12), had two hits for Boston after leaving Monday’s game with an illness. Slugger David Ortiz appealed his one-game suspension for bumping an umpire Sunday and will likely play the series against Tampa Bay, which has lost four straight and stands 1-6 at home. The Rays are 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position over the last four contests and need some key players to step up. Tampa Bay regulars Rene Rivera (.133), Evan Longoria (.186), Desmond Jennings (.188) and Asdrubal Cabrera (.189) are all struggling.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (1-0, 2.13) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (1-1, 4.58)

Kelly has put together two solid outings to start the season, allowing one run and one hit over seven innings against the New York Yankees in his debut April 11. The 26-year-old Californian did not get a decision in the 3-2 victory over Baltimore on Friday while permitting two runs in 5 2/3 frames and has struck out 11 in two games combined. David DeJesus is 3-of-9 against Kelly, who will be meeting Tampa Bay for the first time.

Karns rebounded from a rough debut to give the Rays a chance to win both of his next two starts, allowing three earned runs combined in 12 innings. The Pennsylvania native has struggled a bit with control while striking out 17 and walking 10 in 17 2/3 frames this season, throwing 106 pitches in each of the last two outings. Karns, who faces Boston for the first time, is 0-2 with an 8.04 ERA in three starts at Tropicana Field.

WALK OFFS

1. The Red Sox lead the majors in walks with 63 after working a pair Tuesday and the Rays have 56.

2. Tampa Bay INF Ryan Brett, one of 10 rookies who have played for the Rays this month, left Tuesday’s game with a left shoulder injury and is out indefinitely.

3. Boston RHP Junichi Tazawa has allowed no runs and three hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work out of the bullpen.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Rays 3