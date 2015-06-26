Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are setting the pace in the American League East while the Boston Red Sox flounder at the bottom. The Rays will try to take advantage of the last-place Red Sox and gain some separation in the division when they host the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Tampa Bay dropped three of its last four games, including a pair of 1-0 shutouts, but has had no problem with Boston while winning each of the two previous series between the division rivals. The Red Sox are trying to cover over the loss of second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday with a hamstring strain, and dropped a series to the Baltimore Orioles with an 8-6 loss in the rubber game. One thing that might help is a return to form for right-hander Rick Porcello, who gets the start for Boston on Friday as he tries to work his way out of a nasty slump. Opposing Porcello for the Rays will be right-hander Alex Colome, who is trying to maintain a solid groove.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-8, 5.61 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Colome (3-3, 4.50)

Porcello’s personal losing streak reached six straight when he was hammered for six runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in five innings at Kansas City on Saturday. The New Jersey native surrendered a pair of home runs in that outing, which marked the fourth time in the last six turns that he was reached for at least five earned runs. Porcello had his best start in a Red Sox uniform against Tampa Bay on May 5, when he scattered eight hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings.

Colome is enduring some ups and downs in his first full season in the Rays’ rotation but showed off the reason the front office thinks so highly of him at Cleveland on Sunday. The 26-year-old Dominican took a perfect game into the sixth inning and ended up allowing one hit in seven scoreless frames but did not get the win in a game Tampa Bay went on to lose 1-0. Colome went five innings at Boston on May 6, allowing two runs on four hits in a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox optioned RHP Joe Kelly to Triple-A on Thursday, and RHP Justin Masterson will take his spot in the rotation on Sunday.

2. Tampa Bay LHP Jake McGee has not allowed a run in any of his last 11 appearances.

3. Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (hand contusion) sat out Thursday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Red Sox 2