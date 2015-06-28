Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The Boston Red Sox just can’t seem to sustain any momentum. The last-place Red Sox will try to turn things around once again and earn a rare series win against a division opponent when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Boston took the series opener 4-3 in 10 innings but managed only one hit in six innings off rookie Matt Andriese on Saturday while going quietly in a 4-1 setback. The Red Sox dropped to 12-24 against American League East opponents and have not won a series over a division foe since taking two of three from Toronto from April 27-29. The Rays improved to 2-3 on their 10-game homestand and have a good shot at evening that mark with ace Chris Archer heading to the mound Sunday. Boston will counter with Justin Masterson, who is making his first start since May 12.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Justin Masterson (2-2, 6.37 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (9-4, 2.01)

Masterson missed five weeks with shoulder tendinitis and was initially brought back to the bullpen but will take over the rotation spot vacated when Joe Kelly was demoted earlier this week. Masterson struggled with reduced velocity over his first seven starts and was rocked for six runs on as many hits in 2 1/3 innings on May 12 at Oakland before hitting the disabled list. The sinkerball specialist could not find the zone against Tampa Bay on May 6 and issued six walks while being charged with four runs in 4 1/3 frames.

Archer might be the best starter in the AL at the moment and held the Blue Jays to two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in eight innings to pick up a win Tuesday. The 26-year-old has not lost since May 7 and allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last nine stats. Archer struck out nine and did not allow an earned run in 5 2/3 innings against Boston on April 21 but still suffered the loss and dropped to 1-5 in eight career starts versus the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez (wrist) sat out his third straight game on Saturday but is close to a return.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 4-for-9 with a homer and two runs scored in the series.

3. Boston CF Mookie Betts went 0-for-4 on Saturday to snap a 13-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Red Sox 1