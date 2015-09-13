Preview: Red Sox at Rays

The Boston Red Sox look to improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine series, after a milestone night, when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for the rubber match of a three-game set. David Ortiz belted two of Boston’s five homers to become the 27th player in major league history to reach 500 as the Red Sox routed the Rays 10-4 on Saturday for their sixth victory in eight games.

Ortiz, who has the most home runs for any visiting player (33) at Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field, joins Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx and Manny Ramirez among Boston legends with 500 blasts. Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts also takes a 17-game hitting streak into Sunday’s series finale against Tampa Bay’s left-hander Drew Smyly. The Rays have seen their hopes for an American League wild-card spot dimmed while going 7-11 in their last 18 contests. Evan Longoria is 10-for-22 with six RBIs during a six-game hitting streak for Tampa Bay.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Rich Hill (NR) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (2-2, 3.59 ERA)

Hill is slated to make his first major-league start since 2009 with Baltimore as he debuts for the Sox in 2015. The 35-year-old Boston native went 5-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 appearances (five starts) in Triple-A this season after 16 relief outings between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees in 2014. Nick Franklin is 2-for-2 versus Hill, who is 24-22 in 197 career appearances (70 starts) and 1-0 against the Rays.

Smyly is unbeaten in his last four starts, but gave up four runs and seven hits over five innings without factoring in the decision at Detroit last time out. The 26-year-old has gone six innings or more just once in five starts since returning from the disabled list, but issued only six walks during that span. Ortiz is 5-for-10 with a homer versus Smyly, who permitted one run over six innings while suffering a loss at Boston on May 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays own the second-best record in the majors (26-16) against left-handed starters and lead the AL with 52 saves, tying a club record.

2. Boston OF Jackie Bradley Jr. is 38-for-95 with seven homers and 32 RBIs since Aug. 9.

3. Tampa Bay SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 11-for-30 over his last eight games and stands at 99 homers and 499 RBIs in his career.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Red Sox 2